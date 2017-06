Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWELL, Mich -- Bryce Clay scored in overtime to send Forest Hills Central to the division 2 state championship game with an 11-10 overtime win over Detroit Country Day Wednesday in a semifinal game.

The defending champion Rangers will play rival East Grand Rapids in the championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Parker Middle School in Howell.

FHC beat EGR in last years title game, but the Pioneers won both meetings this season with the Rangers.