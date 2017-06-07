× Fish ‘N Float at Stuart’s Landing this Saturday for free fishing weekend

MARSHALL, Mich. — Stuart’s Landing is hosting its second annual Fish ‘N Float event on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fish ‘N Float will include youth fishing and casting contests, root beer floats, canoes, kayaks, an archery range, and much more. This event is hosted by the Marshall Recreation Department.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the derby starts at 10 a.m.. The divisions for these events range from 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, and 10-12 years old.

This event lines up with #MiFreeFishingWeekend, which allows residents to fish for free. This means a license is not required to fish Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, but all other fishing regulations will still apply. The Free Fishing Weekend is an annual effort to promote all of Michigan’s fishing opportunities.

Along with being able to fish for free, no DNR Recreation Passport is required for entry to any state park or recreation area. It is also Free ORV Weekend, which does not require off-road riders to possess an ORV license or trail permit.

For more information about the 2017 Summer Free Fishing Weekend and more scheduled events, visit michigan.gov/freefishing.