Get ready to “Flamingle” at John Ball Zoo fundraising event

John Ball Zoo is getting ready to host Rendezoo, their largest fundraiser of the year, on Friday.

Co-chairs of the Rendezoo Committee, Chris Vanbergen and Kevin Patterson, stopped by the Morning Mix to discuss what people can expect to see at the event.

The casual outdoor party will feature food, entertainment, and an auction. Plus, guests will have the chance to see the animals up close and help take care of what goes on behind the scenes at the zoo.

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at jbzoo.org/rendezoo.

For more information on animals and events at John Ball Zoo, visit their website and social media pages.