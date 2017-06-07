Glamping at Hungry Horse Campground with Leigh Ann and Todd

Camping is one of the most popular activities families do during the summer time. Sure, families can choose to rough it out and all sleep in a cramped tent under the stars, but that's not how the Chance and Towne families roll.
Thanks to Veurinks' RV, Todd and Leigh Ann were able to spend a couple of nights in luxury at Hungry Horse Campground in Dorr.
They each brought their family for a weekend of camping, and they spent the night in luxury homes on wheels.
Watch the video above to get a tour, it might make you start asking, "When can I move in?"
Veurinks' RV Center is located at 7144 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
For more information, call them toll free at 800-822-5292 or check them out at veurinksrv.com.