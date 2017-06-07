Glamping at Hungry Horse Campground with Leigh Ann and Todd

Posted 12:12 PM, June 7, 2017, by

Camping is one of the most popular activities families do during the summer time. Sure, families can choose to rough it out and all sleep in a cramped tent under the stars, but that's not how the Chance and Towne families roll.

Thanks to Veurinks' RV, Todd and Leigh Ann were able to spend a couple of nights in luxury at Hungry Horse Campground in Dorr.

They each brought their family for a weekend of camping, and they spent the night in luxury homes on wheels.

Watch the video above to get a tour, it might make you start asking, "When can I move in?"

Veurinks' RV Center is located at 7144 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

For more information, call them toll free at 800-822-5292 or check them out at veurinksrv.com.

