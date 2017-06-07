Learn to ride ‘Action Wake Park’ in Hudsonville for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- If you've always wanted to give wakeboarding a try, you can do it for free this weekend.

Action Wake Park in Hudsonville is Michigan's first and only full sized cable wakeboard facility.

This Saturday June 10th they are hosting free ride day.

You will be able to try knee boarding, wake boarding and even learn how to water ski.

From 12pm to 8pm you will receive free passes, free rentals and free demo gear all you need to bring is your swimsuit.

Alyssa fails at first attempt: Please enable Javascript to watch this video