Police presence outside home of missing teacher

Police presence outside the home of missing teacher Theresa Lockhart (Courtesy photo)

PORTAGE, Mich. — There is a police presence Wednesday outside the Portage home of a missing teacher.

Theresa Lockhart, a Spanish teacher at Schoolcraft, has been missing since May 18. She was last seen leaving her home off Poplar Bluff Court that night.

Her car was later found at a nearby Park & Ride.

Portage Police say no one has been arrested in connection with Lockhart’s disappearance.

Theresa Lockhart (Photo provided by the Portage Department of Public Safety)

Police previously said her husband, Christopher Lockhart, is a person of interest in the case.

They’ve also said the case may be homicide.

This is a developing story

