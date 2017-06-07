× Police presence outside home of missing teacher

PORTAGE, Mich. — There is a police presence Wednesday outside the Portage home of a missing teacher.

Theresa Lockhart, a Spanish teacher at Schoolcraft, has been missing since May 18. She was last seen leaving her home off Poplar Bluff Court that night.

Her car was later found at a nearby Park & Ride.

Portage Police say no one has been arrested in connection with Lockhart’s disappearance.

Police previously said her husband, Christopher Lockhart, is a person of interest in the case.

They’ve also said the case may be homicide.

