Police presence outside home of missing teacher
PORTAGE, Mich. — There is a police presence Wednesday outside the Portage home of a missing teacher.
Theresa Lockhart, a Spanish teacher at Schoolcraft, has been missing since May 18. She was last seen leaving her home off Poplar Bluff Court that night.
Her car was later found at a nearby Park & Ride.
Portage Police say no one has been arrested in connection with Lockhart’s disappearance.
Police previously said her husband, Christopher Lockhart, is a person of interest in the case.
They’ve also said the case may be homicide.
This is a developing story