Railtown Brewing announces expansion

Posted 3:47 PM, June 7, 2017, by and

DUTTON, Mich. - The Railtown Brewing Company is expanding in its Dutton, Michigan location.

The brewery is taking over a neighboring carwash and will expand into a 6,250 sq. foot space with indoor seating for 100, mezzanine seating for 95 and another 40-70 seats on a patio.

The brewery opened in December 2014.  The company says the rapid growth in the popularity of their beer has made seating capacity a problem.  The owners also hope now to offer a food menu, and will provide a variety of street fare food options.

The brewery is at 3555 68th Street in Dutton.

The company is planning on breaking ground on the expansion later this summer and hope to open this winter.

 

