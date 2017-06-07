× State Atty. General reviewing charges in Allegan pole barn liposuction case

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The case of a local doctor accused of performing liposuction on patients in a pole barn is now in the hands of the Michigan Attorney General.

The Allegan County Prosecutor tells FOX 17 that the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has handed its findings on Dr. Bradley Bastow to Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office.

LARA has already suspended the doctor’s license following the start of the investigation, alleging that he performed liposuction in unsanitary conditions in a pole barn in Glenn, Michigan and that he improperly disposed of medical waste.

The Attorney General’s office did not respond to calls from FOX 17 Wednesday regarding possible charges.

The Allegan County Prosecutor’s office says that if the Attorney General does not press charges, then his office would be willing to look at the case.