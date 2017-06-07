Suspect wanted for grabbing cash from Kalamazoo Co. hotel register

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich. – Kalamazoo Sheriff investigators are asking for help in finding the person who stole money from a hotel cash register.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at about 2:45pm at the Baymont Inn in the 2200 block of 11th Street.

Surveillance photos show the suspect, a white man, about 30 years old, stretching across the counter and grabbing cash from the register. He is described as being about 5’6″ to 5’10” tall, weighing about 165-175 pounds and has a goatee.

Anyone with information should the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.