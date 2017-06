Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- Natalie Belsito scored the games only goals with 23 second left in regulation as Forest Hills Northern beat Spring Lake 1-0 to win the division 2 regional at Cedar Springs on Thursday.

The Huskies goalie received a red card in the first half and they were forced to play with just 10 players for over 48 minutes and Lauren Kozal played goal.

Forest Hills Northern will play Holland Christian in a division 2 state semifinal on Tuesday at Grand Rapids Christian.