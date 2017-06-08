Date rapist found guilty in Muskegon County

Posted 9:23 PM, June 8, 2017, by

Joshua Humphrey

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One of the two men accused of drugging and raping several women was found guilty in court Thursday.

Joshua Humphrey was found guilty by a jury on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Humphrey and co-defendant Larry Stiff were accused of drugging alcoholic drinks belonging to women they met online before raping them. They were charged last July in two cases: one from October 2013 and one from February 2016.

Larry Stiff

According to court documents obtained last year, Humphrey refilled a prescription for the heavy pain killer Tramadol 22 times within a six month period in 2015.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said Humphrey and Stiff were being investigated for up to 25 rapes involving date rape drugs. Several women told FOX 17 they were sexually abused by Humphrey and/or Stiff, saying they met them online and didn’t known them.

Humphrey’s co-defendant Larry Stiff is scheduled to stand trial Monday, June 12.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s