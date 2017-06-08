× Grand Rapids pools and water parks opening Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Outdoor pools and water parks in Grand Rapids are scheduled to open Friday.

Pools open at 12:30 p.m. Friday and close at 7:30 p.m. Each pool has different open swim hours, which can be found at the city’s website.

Young Grand Rapids residents can get in the pools for $1. Residents 18 years or older have a $2 admission fee. Nonresidents will have to pay $4 to use the pool.

There are several water playgrounds throughout the city. Those are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.