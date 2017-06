Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loren and Mark just wrapped up their world tour, now they're back and performing in West Michigan.

On June 8 they'll be performing at the Richard App Gallery in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m.

On June 9 they'll be performing at Tunes By the Tracks in Holland at 7 p.m.

For more tour dates and to purchase tickets, go to lorenandmark.com.