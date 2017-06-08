Holland man earns diploma and has open house at McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — 38-year-old David Reyes of Holland went back to school to get his diploma, in order to send a message to his seven kids about the value of an education.

Almost 20 years ago, Reyes stopped going to high school so he could work full time as a crew member at the local McDonald's to earn money to help his family. He now runs the maintenance department for six McDonald's restaurants in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Wyoming. He was able to earn his degree through McDonald's Archways to Opportunity with their 18-month online High School Diploma Completion Program.

Because of his participation in the program, his open house was held this morning at the McDonald's on North River Road in Holland. Reyes' family and friends, the restaurant owner, and corporate representatives from McDonald's were all in attendance.

Tony Castillo, the owner of the Holland McDonald's, said, "David has become an inspiration to me and to his fellow workers. It's a true success story."

McDonald's launched Archways to Opportunity 2 years ago to help their employees further their education and achieve their goals. For more information about the program, you can visit their website at www.ArchwaystoOpportunity.com.