Katy Perry books concert at Van Andel Arena

Posted 7:26 AM, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, June 8, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ready to make fans ‘roar’ the Katy Perry “Witness” tour is coming to Grand Rapids after the artist decided to add additional tour dates.

On December 7 the pop star will take the stage at Van Andel Arena for a one-night performance.

Katy Perry recently kicked off her tour and booked venues across the United States and internationally.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 16 at noon. Tickets range in price from $50 to $130 according to Van Andel Arena.

 

