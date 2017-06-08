School bus rear-ended in Ottawa Co; no injuries

Posted 10:23 PM, June 8, 2017

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — No one was hurt after a school bus was rear-ended on a highway in Ottawa County.

Deputies say it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the M-104 ramp onto southbound US-31 in Ferrysburg. The school bus was stopped on the road for merging traffic when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Pontiac.

There were 2 adults on the bus and 4 students. No one was hurt, and there was minor damage done to the bus. The driver of the Pontiac was not hurt either, but the driver’s vehicle was significantly damaged.

 

