Search on for two missing Holland Twp. toddlers

Posted 1:37 PM, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, June 8, 2017
HOLLAND TWP., Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing toddlers.

Deputies say the kids were last seen in the vicinity of East Lakewood Boulevard between U.S. 31 and 120th Avenue at about 11:30am.  Their mom reported them missing from their home in the 600 block of East Lakewood.

The kids are Lilly Osborne, 4, and Rowan Osborne, 3. Lilly was last seen wearing a teal-colored shirt with owl print. Rowan was wearing an army green shirt with a dinosaur print and a pull-up diaper.

We have a crew heading to the scene and hope to get pictures soon.

