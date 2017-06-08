Students create mural for ‘Best school in the Universe’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanks to a grant from Herman Miller Cares to the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, students at Congress Elementary were able to start their mural project this week.

The students are working with Richard App of Richard App Gallery to paint a mural on the wall of the corner of Baldwin and Diamond. The theme of the mural is "The Best School in the Universe." App said the mural will symbolize that "learning can take you anywhere". It will have images of the school, buildings from the East Hills, with a sky filled with the moon, stars, and comets.

App and several volunteers worked with the students Tuesday-Thursday to create the piece of art for Grand Rapids Public Schools and the City of Grand Rapids.

The project came from the East Hills Loves Congress committee, which is part of the East Hills Council of Neighbors. The mural is phase one of the $12,273 grant. Additional work on the mural will be done this summer that will be above the doors and windows of the elementary school with a similar theme.