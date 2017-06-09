Chelsea Manning talks leaks, transition after prison release

Posted 8:14 AM, June 9, 2017, by

Former U.S. Army soldier Chelsea Manning was hospitalized Tuesday, the result of what a source told CNN is believed to be a suicide attempt.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Manning says she had “a responsibility to the public” to leak a trove of classified documents in her first interview following her release from a federal prison last month.

In an interview broadcast Friday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning says she has “accepted responsibility” for her actions.

Manning served seven years of a 35-year federal prison sentence which was commuted by former President Barack Obama in his final days in office. She thanked Obama in the interview for giving her “another chance.”

The 29-year-old Manning also touched on her struggles dealing with her gender transition while in prison. She says she tried to kill herself twice behind bars and fought for the hormone treatments she says keep her alive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s