CNN dumps Reza Aslan after Trump tweet

Posted 3:30 PM, June 9, 2017, by

Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has dumped author Reza Aslan less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet.

The network, in a statement on Friday, said it was not continuing with a second season of Aslan’s series, “Believers,” which premiered last year and discussed different religions.

Aslan had tweeted about Trump that “this piece of s— is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Aslan later apologized “for my choice of words.” That wasn’t enough for CNN, which last week cut ties with comedian Kathy Griffin when she was photographed with a depiction of Trump’s severed head.

