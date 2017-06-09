× Court denies Jeffrey Willis appeal on seizure of notes

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Michigan Appeals Court has denied an appeal of accused killer and kidnapper Jeffrey Willis, meaning his trial can now be scheduled.

Willis is accused of killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 and Jessica Heeringa in 2013, as well as abducting a teen in early 2016 in Muskegon County. Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson tells FOX 17 that now his office will meet next week with Willis’ defense to schedule his trial in Bletsch’s murder.

Willis’ defense had argued that notes written by Willis while in jail had been improperly seized by guards.