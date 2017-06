Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Juliet! She's a 1-year-old Terrier, American Staffordshire Mix who's ready to find her new home! Juliet recently just had nine puppies who have all been adopted, now it's mom's turn!

Juliet is very mellow, and will do well in any home. To adopt her or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.