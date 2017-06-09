Local TV & radio personalities will go head-to-head with local priests in Let’s Go To Bat For Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The competition continues for the 30th year between local priests against local television and radio personalities at Let's Go To Bat For Kids.

Let's Go To Bat For Kids is a huge fundraiser for Catholic Charities West Michigan held at Fifth Third Ball Park, where the CCWM Padres take on the Media Giants.

Along with the baseball game, there will also be games and activities along the concourse, local mascots, food, and more at the ballpark.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the foster care and adoption programs of Catholic Charities West Michigan, keeping families together in the community.

Let's Go To Bat For Kids takes place on Thursday, June 15. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., and opening ceremonies start at 6:30.

The event is free, however parking costs $7.

To reserve tickets, visit ccwestmi.org.