Man shot overnight in Muskegon

Posted 11:09 AM, June 9, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police in Muskegon are investigating a Friday morning shooting.

The shooting happened just before 3:00am in the 200 block of Amity Street. Police found a 41-year-old Muskegon Heights man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital. Police have no suspects at this time, but they say they don’t believe the shooting is a random act.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s