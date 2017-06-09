× Man shot overnight in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police in Muskegon are investigating a Friday morning shooting.

The shooting happened just before 3:00am in the 200 block of Amity Street. Police found a 41-year-old Muskegon Heights man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital. Police have no suspects at this time, but they say they don’t believe the shooting is a random act.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.