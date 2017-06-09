Missing teacher’s husband returns home after police search his residence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. — Christopher Lockhart stepped outside for less than a minute on Friday. He walked out from his garage, picked up his mail at the curb and then went back inside his home. It was the first time he’d been home since Portage police executed a search warrant at his residence Wednesday afternoon.

Portage police named Lockhart a person of interest in the case regarding the missing school teacher, and his wife of nine years, Theresa. Police said she’s been missing since May 18th and he was the last person to see her alive that night. Police immediately began an investigation when her employer notified them that she hadn’t been at work for two days.

Deputy Chief John Blue said in a previous interview that Lockhart has been “uncooperative,” not giving police information when they needed and not allowing them inside the house to investigate. However all that changed Wednesday when they obtained the search warrant to go inside.

Police and investigators searched his home for over 24 hours and Lockhart remained away. He returned for the first time Friday morning. FOX 17 reached out to him requesting an interview. He declined. But he's said in the past that he feels he’s “being maligned by this” and that it’s “not fair” the way he’s being treated.