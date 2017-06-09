Police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl from Wyoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- The Kent County Sheriff's Department has safely located located a 12-year-old girl out of Wyoming who went missing Friday.

Police say Adrianna Nicole Anderson was last seen getting off a school bus around noon in the area of Longstreet and Cricklewood SW. Authorities noted she could have been in the area of Burton Middle School in Grand Rapids after she got off the bus.

It is not clear where Anderson was found.

Police say she is a white female, 4'5," 110 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police say they don't know what Adrianna was wearing when she disappeared, but she was carrying a leopard print backpack.