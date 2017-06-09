× Powerball jackpot climbs to $435 Million

LANSING, Mich. – Imagine starting your summer with nearly a half a billion jackpot win!

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $435 million as of Friday and is expected to grow more before the drawing Saturday night.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. If someone from Michigan wins, it will be largest Powerball prize won in the state.

The drawing takes place Saturday night at 10:59pm and can be watched live online at http://www.powerballlive.com/powerball .