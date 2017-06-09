Two motorcyclists strike deer, transported to hospital

TALLMADGE Twp., Mich — On Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Ottawa County officers were dispatched to the report of a crash involving two motorcyclists and a deer.

Samuel Grima, a 28-year-old Grand Rapids resident, and Lars Wendl, a 27-year-old Kentwood resident, were traveling eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive near 14th Avenue when Grima initially struck the deer.

In a ripple effect, Wendl struck Grima and the deer.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition, according to police.