Two motorcyclists strike deer, transported to hospital

Posted 5:09 AM, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:49AM, June 9, 2017

TALLMADGE Twp., Mich — On Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Ottawa County officers were dispatched to the report of a crash involving two motorcyclists and a deer.

Samuel Grima, a 28-year-old Grand Rapids resident, and Lars Wendl, a 27-year-old Kentwood resident, were traveling eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive near 14th Avenue when Grima initially struck the deer.

In a ripple effect, Wendl struck Grima and the deer.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

