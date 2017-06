× Woman to face trial for killing her husband in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo woman accused of shooting and killing her husband on Valentine’s Day will stand trial for murder.

The 8th District Court found there was enough evidence to send Janel Boer to trial in Circuit Court on Friday.

Greg Boer, 35, was shot in the face and died on February 14.

The trial date for Janel has not yet been set.