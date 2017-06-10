Beach weather this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- The heat and humidity will build this weekend as a stationary front now in the central Plains moves northward as a warm front later today and tomorrow. Strong southwesterly winds will accompany this front after it moves through early this afternoon. This will boost our temperatures and -- by tomorrow -- boost our humidity levels as well. Here is a look at where that front is as of this early morning writing:

Highs today will be well into the 80s... In the middle 80s in most inland areas according to Future Track HD, and even that might be a little conservative:

We're actually forecasting a high of 87° in Grand Rapids, which would make this our second hottest day of 2017 (the hottest so far was 88° on May 16).

Tonight, temperatures will remain warm with a strong southwest wind:

Speaking of wind, on Lake Michigan southwest winds will build waves to 4 to 7 feet by this evening. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for the entire West Michigan lakeshore:

It will be hot tomorrow and more humid with highs around 90°. Mainly rain-free conditions are expected through Tuesday as the heat continues to build. Showers, storms, and slightly cooler temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.