× GRPD investigating shooting homicide on SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department was investigating a man’s shooting death on the city’s southeast side as a homicide Saturday afternoon.

GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon told FOX 17 that a man was shot to death at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Sheldon Boulevard SE. He said officers were on the scene near Sheldon and Oakes Street investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide details as they become available.