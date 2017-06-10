× Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Battle Creek

BEDFORD TWP., Mich. — The Battle Creek Police department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 1:50 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 56-year-old, was wearing dark clothing and was walking in a poorly lit area when he was hit by the car.

The car, driven by a 40-year-old man, was not injured in the incident.

Police say the victim may have been intoxicated but that is not yet confirmed.

The name of the victim has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.