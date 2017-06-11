Commercial building burning on Division in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Fire Department battles Sunday afternoon's blaze on Division Street. (Eric Brefka photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department battled a large commercial blaze Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported in what appeared to be a vacant commercial building at 1001 S. Division St. at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Flames and smoke were visible from several blocks away from the fire scene.

Firefighters expressed concerns that the fire would spread to a nearby house, situated close to the commercial structure.

South Division was closed to traffic in both directions between Franklin Street and Hall Street.

 

