Commercial building burning on Division in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department battled a large commercial blaze Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported in what appeared to be a vacant commercial building at 1001 S. Division St. at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Flames and smoke were visible from several blocks away from the fire scene.

Firefighters expressed concerns that the fire would spread to a nearby house, situated close to the commercial structure.

South Division was closed to traffic in both directions between Franklin Street and Hall Street.