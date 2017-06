Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE, TWP., Mich. -- The Barry County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting a death investigation near Hastings.

Deputies say investigators have been on scene at a home in the 6900 block of Bird Road since 2 a.m. Sunday.

It is not clear what led up to the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene and we'll update you both on-air and online.