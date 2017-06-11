GR Asian Fest to become part of an annual tradition

Posted 3:22 AM, June 11, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers say Saturday marked the start of what will soon be a new tradition, the first ever Asian Festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

The fun event gave people the chance to test out their chop-stick skills, while enjoying some great entertainment.

Organizers say plans for the festival have been in the works for nearly a year and it was a success with thousands of people showing up at Rosa Parks Circle.

The event showcased the wonders of different Asian cultures, arts, music and of course, great food.

Musicians from Vietnam, Laos, and China took the stage to sing to the crowd.

The Asian festival was free and open to the public.

Organizers hope to make next year`s festival even bigger.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s