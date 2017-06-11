× GR Asian Fest to become part of an annual tradition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers say Saturday marked the start of what will soon be a new tradition, the first ever Asian Festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

The fun event gave people the chance to test out their chop-stick skills, while enjoying some great entertainment.

Organizers say plans for the festival have been in the works for nearly a year and it was a success with thousands of people showing up at Rosa Parks Circle.

The event showcased the wonders of different Asian cultures, arts, music and of course, great food.

Musicians from Vietnam, Laos, and China took the stage to sing to the crowd.

The Asian festival was free and open to the public.

Organizers hope to make next year`s festival even bigger.