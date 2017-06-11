Grab a mat: Yoga with Goats happening in Holland Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- If you ever wanted to do yoga with goats, now is your chance.

Two West Michigan yoga instructors, Ashley Lewis and Angela Weeks, are hosting their very first session Sunday from 5-6 p.m. at Fellinlove Farm, 6364 144th Avenue in Holland.

Not only, will you be doing an hour of yoga with awesome music at a beautiful farm with sweet goats around you will also be paying it forward. The event is a fundraiser to raise funds for a new pig house at the Farm.

If you would like to attend, all you need to bring is water, a mat, and a $10 donation. The event is for all levels of yogis, from those who have never done yoga to those who do it every day.