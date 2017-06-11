× Man, 27, drowns at Holland State Park

PARK TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s is investigating after a 27-year-old man drowned Saturday at Holland State Park.

Deputies say the man was found face down about ten feet offshore. Bystanders pulled him to the shore and performed CPR but he did not survive.

We know the victim is from the Lansing area but his name is being withheld until family is notified.

Deputies say waves were up to 2 feet tall Saturday and yellow flags were flying.

This incident remains under investigation.