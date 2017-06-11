Person reportedly struck by vehicle near Sheridan, roadway shutdown

Posted 9:41 PM, June 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:51PM, June 11, 2017

SHERIDAN, Mich. — A portion of a Montcalm County roadway was shutdown after person was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. Holland Lake Road near the Holland Lake Golf Course in Sheridan.

Officials with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was alive, but could not say how severe the injuries were.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

