× City of Grand Rapids seeking resident input

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids is holding a series of accountability sessions beginning Monday.

The events have been organized in response to community feedback from other forums held in recent weeks. The sessions are meant to provide greater transparency, inform the community on progress and future plans and to get feedback on the direction of the city.

The five sessions are:

Third Ward DAYTIME Session

June 12, 2017

Noon

Michigan First Credit Union (1815 Breton Rd SE)

First Ward Session

June 12, 2017

6:00 p.m.

Stocking School (863 7th Street NW)

Bilingual (Spanish/English) Session

June 16, 2017

6:00 p.m.

Cesar Chavez (1205 Grandville Avenue SW)

Third Ward EVENING Session

June 19, 2017

6:00 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford School (851 Madison Avenue SE)

Second Ward Session

June 20, 2017

6:00 p.m.

GRPS University (1400 Fuller Avenue NE)

The city says that during each meeting, a facilitator will engage the public in a series of education and community dialog sessions relating to police and community relations.