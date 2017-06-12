Conagra recalls 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee pasta, other products

(Fox 59) Conagra Brands recalled more than 700,000 pounds of canned Chef Boyardee pasta and other products because of a mistake on the label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the canned pasta may contain milk, which wasn’t listed on the products’ labels.

The problem was discovered on June 6 when an ingredient supplier notified the company that bread crumbs used to make the products may contain milk that hadn’t been declared. The affected products were made between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. They include:

  • 131,718 pounds of Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs
  • 71,614 pounds of Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs
  • 38,31180 pounds of Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs
  • 22,064 pounds of Food Hold Spaghetti and Meatballs
  • 21,975 pounds of Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs
  • 414,424 pounds of Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs

The products were packaged in 14.75 oz. cans, with the Chef Boyardee products bearing the package code 2100700500 and a use-by date of Dec. 26, 2018. The USDA said all other affected products have a package code of 2100701200 and a use-by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

All products have the establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1-866-213-1245. You can learn more information at the USDA website.

