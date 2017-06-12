Downtown Market GR’s Market Masters is back to bring ‘Iron Chef’ style competition to West Michigan

Posted 1:36 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, June 12, 2017

Witness the "Iron Chef" style live-action and rivalries from some of the most talented chefs around West Michigan at Market Masters 2: Back for Seconds.

Downtown Market chefs and sous chefs will compete against each other in a three-round live cooking contest.

Last year's champions, Chris McKellar of Love’s Ice Cream and Rocket Pies, and Shelby Kibler of Field & Fire Bakery, will be returning to defend their title.

Tickets cost $50 and include a glass of champagne, dessert, and an evening of entertainment.

All money made from this event will benefit the Downtown Market Education Foundation, which supports culinary and nutritional education, entrepreneur opportunities and local food production.

Market Masters will take place Friday, June 16 at the Banquet Room at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids. The competition will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.downtownmarketgr.com.

