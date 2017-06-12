Griffins Look to win Calder Cup on home ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Griffins are one win from the Calder Cup. Their next chance to claim the Cup is Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena in game 6 against the Syracuse Crunch.

The Griffins lead the series 3-2 after losing game 5 in Syracuse on Saturday night 5-1.

"Obviously it was tough losing that game, game 5 in Syracuse, but we have an opportunity now to win in front of our home crowd" forward Tyler Bertuzzi said.

The Griffins beat the Crunch in 6 games to win their last Calder Cup back in 2013 but that game 6 was in Syracuse, the team is hoping to get it done this time on home ice.

"I mean it`s probably the most special moment I`ve ever had playing hockey" forward Mitch Callahan said. "Last time we won it was in Syracuse so I think these fans are deserving for the home team to win."

Should the Crunch win game 6, game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.