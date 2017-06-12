Gym accused of passing ex-members’ debts to collections agency after contract cancellation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A local gym chain is accused of leaving former members with unexpected debt by sending their information to a collections agency after they canceled their contract.

​

Several frustrated people have reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers about the issue.

"It's four years. Never heard a thing," Scott Rypma, a former member said.

He said he joined the Family Fitness on Plainfield in 2013 and then quit after having issues with gaining 24 hour access as advertised. Rypma said he talked to a manager.

Rypma said, "[I] explained to him what was going on and that I wanted out. It's supposed to be 24/7. So I'm going to go to a different gym that's actually 24/7. He said, 'Yea, we're going through some lawsuits so I understand your frustration, and I'll take care of it.'"

He said he thought everything was fine after canceling his contract and withdrawals from his checking account ceased. But he said he got a letter in the mail in April of this year. He said Swift Funds Financial Services, a collections agency, told him he owed $250.

"I have the same phone number, same email that I put on my contract since I've had it since 2005," Rypma added, "and I had never got a call or an email."

When he called Family Fitness, Rypma said the manager told him "it's out of our hands."

Crystal Patterson said her supposed debt is nearly 10 times that amount. She said she was dissatisfied with the Sparta location in late 2016 and decided to end her membership. Patterson said she thought she was in the clear until the gym contacted her saying she owed $450. She said she started making payments but then a surprise call came from the collections agency.

"It was $2,077," she said.​

Patterson was told her debt had ballooned to more than $2,000 without any calls or letters notifying her of a problem.

She said, "I told them I'm going to contact Problem Solvers because this is... I know I'm not the only one that this has happened to."

We found Family Fitness currently has a 'C' rating with the Better Business Bureau, along with 98 complaints.

We reached out to Family Fitness, and we were referred to their corporate office.

"You've reached family fitness. The mailbox is full."

We also emailed the gym's corporate office. The collections agency hung up on us.

Consumer advocates suggests you find a gym that allows you to pay monthly or quarterly without a contract. They also suggest you avoid multi-year contracts. If there is a contract, some gyms require that you send a certified letter. Document that and maintain any and all communications. Of course, always read the fine print.

FOX 17 is awaiting a response from Family Fitness corporate.