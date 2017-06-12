Infant found left outside Saint Mary’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police are investigating the finding of an infant in a parking lot at an area hospital.

Police say that about 9:45am Monday morning, a guest visiting Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital returned to his car and found an infant inside.

Police say the baby is a newborn, about 72 hours old. The baby has been checked by medical staff and appears to be in good health.

The department’s Family Services Team and Child Protective Services is investigating.

We’ll have more details when they become available.