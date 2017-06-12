Man charged with killing wife as she ran from him, investigators say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASTINGS, Mich. — A man is now charged in the murder of his estranged wife and the attempted murder of another man.

Julie Nakfoor Pratt, the Barry County Prosecutor, said Ralph Bowling, III was charged Monday with open murder, attempted murder, first degree home invasion and second degree arson in the violent weekend altercation.

The prosecutor says Bowling entered the home of his wife's mother and step father on Bird Road early Sunday morning. That's where investigators say Bowling shot Nathan Farrell, injuring him.

Farrell was shot in the neck and remains in the hospital.

Bowling then chased his wife Cheyenne from the home, according to investigators, before shooting her in the driveway. He then went back to his home on Coats Grove Road—approximately a 20 minute's drive away—where investigators say he set it on fire.

Bowling was arraigned Monday and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is also ordered to have no contact with Farrell or his two young children.

On Sunday, Dan Fighter, father of Cheyenne, told FOX 17 his daughter and son-in-law had an abusive relationship and Cheyenne wanted a divorce. The two had separated and Cheyenne was staying at her mother's home. Fighter said he believed his daughter was being stalked by her husband, but investigators had yet to confirm the validity of those claims.