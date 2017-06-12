Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting sleeping homeless woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man plead guilty Monday to sexually assaulting and robbing a sleeping homeless woman in Grand Rapids.

Robert Bateman, 63, plead to first degree criminal sexual conduct and unarmed robbery. Court officials say he attacked a homeless woman who was sleeping outside a building in downtown Grand Rapids in October 2016.

Other charges against him, including 3rd and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and 4th habitual offender, were dropped.

Bateman has a history of committing sex crimes. He’s listed on the Michigan sex offender registry for trying to rape someone in 1983 and for trying to have sexual contact with a child under 13 in 2001.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 18 at 2 p.m.