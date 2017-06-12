Morning Buzz: Ludington breaks Sand Angel record with over 1,300 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Many left their mark in the white sands of Ludington, setting a Guinness World Record for the most people making sand angels at one time.

According to the Ludington Daily News, 1,387 people assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront on Saturday, making sand angels for 30 seconds.

That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokshire, Wales.

Therefore, Ludington has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized the event, which had a $20 suggested donation to raise money for the hospital’s Cancer Service Center.

2. The Grand Rapids Griffins return home on Tuesday for Game 6 with the chance to win their second Calder Cup in five years.

While they won Game 4 in Syracuse, they had a rough Saturday and lost Game 5, 5-1.

However, they still lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

Game time is Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

3. The company that owns brands including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Loft, Dress Barn, Maurices, Justice and Catherines says it plans to close 250 to 650 stores within two years.

It’s not yet clear how many stores of each brand will be closed, or where those closures will actually happen.

They say “persistent traffic decline” is the cause for the closing, like many other retailers.

4. Nobody likes an uninvited wedding crasher, but one wedding couple seems okay with President Donald Trump showing up on their special day.

The wedding party clapped and cheered when Trump showed up at the Trump National Folf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump isn’t related to the newlyweds, and they had no idea he would be there.

The bride ran over and hugged the President, who later posed for a picture with her.

Trump also signed a few “Make America Great Again” hats and gave them to the guests.

5. Someone in California holds the winning ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at a small liquor store in Menifee, California.

They’ve had smaller lottery winners in the past, but nothing like this one.

The jackpot reached an estimated $447.8 million prize. It’s the 10th largest awarded U.S. lottery prize of all time.

The mayor of Menifee is hoping someone local won it.