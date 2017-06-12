Spectrum Health Spine CARE program helps patients overcome back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s estimated that 80% of the population will experience back problems sometime in their lifetime. Low back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide, and is the second most common reason for a visit to the doctor’s office.

Kristina Willyard, a physical therapist with Spectrum Health Medical Group, stopped by with her patient, Jeanne Quillan, to talk about Spine CARE and how it helped Jeanne on her journey to recovery.

Spine CARE is a new rehab program designed to help patients overcome back pain and lead more productive, active lives. Through the utilization of pain neuroscience and the principles of traditional bio-mechanical physical therapy, they provide more options for treatment.

According to Spectrum Health Spine CARE program, early movement is key to early recovery; patients don't have to completely get ride of the pain to get back up and moving.

Anyone with back pain is qualified to take part in the Spine CARE program. The goal of the program is to prevent back pain from progressing into chronic pain and disability, as well as helping those with chronic pain increase their activity.

Quillan said that before starting therapy at Spectrum Health, she felt fearful every time she felt pain in her back. Through therapy, she learned the body is not designed to have those adrenaline systems running at high levels for prolonged periods of time. By gaining an understanding of pain, and how complex it can be, she learned to relax and be less fearful, resulting in less pain.

To schedule an appointment with Spine CARE specialists, call (616) 391-4678.