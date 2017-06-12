The 8th annual Grand River Water Festival will celebrate nature and good music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand River Water Festival is returning for it's eighth year, bringing music and fun for the whole family.

The all-day event at Riverside Park focuses on the environment, has educational activities for kids, all while listening to live music. A wide range of Michigan Roots Music will perform musical genres like bluegrass, blues and folk.

Local food and drink vendors, earth-friendly good vendors, art and other activities will be available for the whole family. as well.

The Grand River Water Festival will take place on June 24 from 12 to 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit grandriverwaterfestival.org​