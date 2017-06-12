Two seriously hurt in rollover crash

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Van Buren County over the weekend.

The crash happened on County Road 657 near 66th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the SUV was heading south on CR 657 when it veered off the east side of the road. The vehicle hit and sheared off a small tree and a telephone poll, before rolling several times and landing in the front yard of a home. The driver was ejected from the SUV and found about 20 yards away. The passenger had to extricated from the SUV with the Jaws of Life.

Both people, a 29-year-old Paw Paw man and a 50-year-old Lawton area man, suffered serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Deputies say speed may have been a factor and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.